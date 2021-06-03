Fortnite is getting more graphics

They’re putting more graphics in Fortnite. Epic has announced that a host of new visual features are coming to the PC version of Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 2 Season 7. You won’t notice any differences if you play on low or medium settings, and the recommended and minimum system requirements are staying the same – but if you have a higher-end PC, you can look forward to some new bells and whistles.

As of the 17.00 update, Fortnite will have better storm and cloud effects, better smoke and liquid simulations, improved shadow quality, and better post-processing effects for things like bloom and lens fair. Effects like improved explosions were previously implemented in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Fortnite, and they’re appearing on PC for the first time here.

These new effects will all slot in under the epic preset in the graphics options. The previous epic settings will replace high, but again, medium and low settings will remain the same.

You can get the full recommended specs for the new settings at the official site, but Epic recommends you’re rocking a GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT paired with an i7-8700 or Ryzen 7 3700x for best results with the new visual features.

When Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives next week, Fortnite on PC will get upgraded visuals on "Epic" settings! Read more information, including changes to graphics settings overall, in our latest blog post:https://t.co/UsIlqAxZyy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 3, 2021

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date is expected to land on June 8.