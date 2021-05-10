Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date – everything we know

Want to know when the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date is? We’ve seen Fortnite change so much over the last few years, and the latest season brought Lara Croft and her grappler bow, animals that you could tame, new weapons that are customisable with crafting, and Neymar Jr. It’s a bumper selection of stuff, but what about the next one?

Early indications aren’t exactly clear, but there are some clues scattered throughout the internet and while it’s been difficult to weed out the unlikely details from those with actual substance to them, we figured now is the time to collate everything we know together into one place so you know what to expect when Season 7 rolls around.

This guide will go over the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date, everything that’s currently happened regarding the Zero Point storyline including the Batman crossover comics, and some Fortnite skin leaks that are rumoured to be arriving in Season 7, which includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lady Gaga.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date is likely to be June 8. It will be available for the usual price of 950 Fortnite V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Zero Point

One constant throughout the seasons has been a plot thread involving the Zero Point, concluding with the first ever Fortnite single-player mission that boots up the first time you start the game in Season 6 that saw players close the tears in reality. Since then, Spire Guardians and the Spire Assassin – unmasked as the NPC Raz in a recent quest line – have been patrolling these colossal towers erected all over the map.

A recent survey that Epic distributed asked for the community response regarding the single-player mission, and it’s highly likely that there will be a continuation of the story, possibly involving those towers and the tower guardians. The Zero Point is also the focus of a recent set of Batman/Fortnite comics, with Batman related skins given away with each issue, some of which will be released as Season 7 begins. Perhaps we’ll finally get to know what’s inside the bunker in the restricted area near Catty Corner?

With the current Epic Vs Apple court hearing many documents regarding possible future Fortnite collabs and icon emotes have been leaked! Some of these collabs include:

– NBA

– Ariana Grande

– The Rock

– Lady Gaga and many more Thx @VenomLeaks for the info pic.twitter.com/0zfTbX0YMQ — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 skin leaks

Given the absolutely bonkers amount of collaborations with established brands and celebrities in recent years, it’s no surprise to see that some more are coming in Chapter 2 Season 7. Here are just a few potential Fortnite skins that could be arriving:

NBA

Ariana Grande

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Lady Gaga

Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Lebron James

While the above seems to be info from court documents from the Epic vs. Apple trial, the Naruto skin collab was supposed to be in Chapter 2 Season 5, but so far hasn’t happened yet. It’s also not that far fetched an idea that Lebron James could appear in Fortnite, given how the Chapter 2 Season 6 so heavily publicised Neymar Jr’s skin.

What’s intriguing is the idea that Lady Gaga, one of the most popular artists of the last decade or so, could hold a virtual concert in Fortnite. The game is no stranger to virtual concerts, with Marshmello and Travis Scott already hosting very successful gigs in the game. With the pandemic having a huge impact on the music industry, it’s only logical that artists want to explore alternative ways to reach their audience. Originally set to happen as early as September 2020, according to leaks by ShiinaBR on Twitter, so although it’s an outside possibility, it may still be on the cards.

Honestly, we just hope that if Epic does add The Rock, it also adds the feature to deliver The People’s Elbow to a downed opponent, or hitting an active opponent with an emote version of The Rock’s finisher instantly eliminates them, because that would be hilarious.

And that’s everything we currently know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. With several weeks to go, it’s probably about time you got around to completing those Season 6 challenges! We can help you on that by telling you where to find the Fortnite research books, how to get a prop disguise, and locations for both the literature samples, golden artifact locations, and the anomalies locations.