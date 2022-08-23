Fortnite Icon Series is getting the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes

The Fortnite Icon Series is the only way for real people to end up in the battle royale game, and it’s already brought in multiple musicians, streamers, and others to the game. It’s always fun to see who Epic decides to bring in next, and the latest addition to the series is a famous NFL player.

We’d be lying if we said NFL was something we followed, at least on the UK side of the site, but we’re certain that American fans of the sport, and of Fortnite, will be overjoyed to have Patrick Mahomes — who is apparently very good at NFL — in the game. You’ll be able to buy this skin and the gear they come with as of August 24, but there’s more.

Epic’s blog post actually states that you’ll be able to earn the skin set on August 23, as long as you compete in the Patrick Mahomes cup and do well in it. “In the Patrick Mahomes Cup — a Zero Build Squads tournament happening Tuesday, August 23 — compete with your team for a chance to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit (+ Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling) early. Also, collect at least eight points to unlock the Secret Sauce Emoticon!” Epic really likes its punctuation, don’t judge them to harshly.

The ability to earn the skin is a cool addition to one of the best free PC games, and if you happen to have some time free today to get involved with the tournament, then it’ll be a good chance to potentially save yourself some money if you really like the look of this pack.

