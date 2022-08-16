Fortnite Dragon Ball quests – every Power Unleashed challenge

Want to know how to complete the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests? The Dragon Ball Super collaboration with the popular battle royale game is finally here, and it’s one of the biggest in the game’s history. Not only are there plenty of Super Saiyan Fortnite skins available in the shop, but you can also find Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules in-game that contain powerful items and a special Dragon Ball Adventure island to explore.
To complete all of the Fortnite Dragon ball quests requires dedication, training, and even a little bit of downtime. You’ll visit a familiar training location, master the Kamehameha technique, and watch the anime with Fortnite Dragon Ball Super episode codes. It’s an extensive list of quests, and you only have until August 29 at 23:00 PDT or August 30 at 02:00 EDT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST, so hop aboard the Nimbus and fly away to victory.
Fortnite Dragon Ball quest list
You can access all of the Dragon Ball quests by clicking on the Dragon Ball at the top of the main menu. As the event continues, new quests will unlock periodically over the next few days, giving you more power levels needed to unlock the Dragon Ball rewards. Here are all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests you can complete:
Warmup
- Open two Capsule Corp capsules (Stage 1)
- Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in five different matches (Stage 2)
- Visit a familiar training location
- Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine
- Destroy 100 objects with a Kamehameha
- Travel 1,500 meters while riding a Nimbus Cloud
- Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
Sparring Practice
- Join a Versus Battle in two different matches (Stage 1)
- Join a Versus Battle in five different matches (Stage 2)
- Join a Versus Battle in ten different matches (Stage 3)
- Damage an enemy player before taking damage in three different matches
- Deal 300 damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha
- Win a Versus Battle (Stage 1)
- Win three Versus Battles (Stage 2)
- Destroy couches or beds
- Emote at the Rave Cave
Upcoming quests
- Open Capsule Corp capsules
- Sprint distance in a Versus Battle
- Damage opponents with a grenade in a Versus Battle
- Push giant boulders or timber pine logs
- Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack
- Use the Kamehameha to destroy a small car
- Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi-truck
- Damage opponents within a single match
- Damage opponents within a single match
- Damage opponents within a single match
- Throw a cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss
- Eliminate opponents
- Complete the mushroom obstacle course
- Complete the Desert time trial
- Deal damage to opponents while sliding
- Deal damage to opponents while airborne
- Deal damage to opponents within five seconds after sprinting
- Deal damage to opponents within five seconds of mantling
- Hit an opponent within three seconds of dashing with a Zero Point fish
- Use a zipline
- Jump while swimming
- Survive storm phases
- Gain 150 shields in different matches
- Open a Capsule Corp capsule and finish in the top 10
- Land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to the highest point in Shifty Shafts
- Travel 500 meters on foot in a single match
- Swim in icy water
- Collect capsules in Dragon Ball Adventure Island
- Eat a vegetable and a fruit
- Travel distance while sprinting
- Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island (1778-3092-2541)
- Hit headshots while aiming down sights
- Damage a player from 75 or more meters with scoped weapons
- Damage a player with the Kamehameha before landing from the Nimbus Cloud
- Collect a rare or better item from the ground within three seconds of landing from the Battle Bus
- Travel distance in a vehicle on asphalt
- Swing from five different trees without landing with the Grapple Glove
- Mark a DMR, an SMG and a pistol
- Deal damage to opponents with a sniper rifle
- Regain health while resting in a tent
- Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash
- Get toasty by a campfire and regain health
- Go fishin’ at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing
- Restore health by eating fish or meat during or after a Versus Battle
- Use a fishing rod to ride a Loot Shark
- Thank the bus driver and finish top 25
- Search ice machines or coolers
Fortnite Dragon Ball quest rewards
For completing the Power Unleashed quests, you’ll raise your power level to well over 9,000 and collect all of the Dragon Balls to get a whole bunch of free cosmetic items, even if there are sadly no skins. Here are all of the Dragon Ball quest rewards:
- Smiling Goku emoticon – power level 10 million
- Level up for Battle Pass – power level 20 million
- Fusion! spray – power level 30 million
- Dragon Radar back bling – power level 40 million
- Level up for Battle Pass – power level 50 million
- Bulma’s wink emoticon – power level 60 million
- Level up for Battle Pass – power level 70 million
- Boosting Ki emote – power level 80 million
- Level up for Battle Pass – power level 90 million
- Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray – power level 100 million
- Level up for Battle Pass – power level 110 million
- Charging Up emote – power level 120 million
- Shenron Glider – collect all seven Dragon Balls
Those are all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests. The new Dragon Ball Super collab is not the only event currently happening in Chapter 3, Season 3. We’re here to help if you still haven’t opened the secret door to complete the Indiana Jones quests or defeated Darth Vader in combat.