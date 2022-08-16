Fortnite Dragon Ball quests – every Power Unleashed challenge

Want to know how to complete the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests? The Dragon Ball Super collaboration with the popular battle royale game is finally here, and it’s one of the biggest in the game’s history. Not only are there plenty of Super Saiyan Fortnite skins available in the shop, but you can also find Fortnite Capsule Corps capsules in-game that contain powerful items and a special Dragon Ball Adventure island to explore.

To complete all of the Fortnite Dragon ball quests requires dedication, training, and even a little bit of downtime. You’ll visit a familiar training location, master the Kamehameha technique, and watch the anime with Fortnite Dragon Ball Super episode codes. It’s an extensive list of quests, and you only have until August 29 at 23:00 PDT or August 30 at 02:00 EDT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST, so hop aboard the Nimbus and fly away to victory.

Fortnite Dragon Ball quest list

You can access all of the Dragon Ball quests by clicking on the Dragon Ball at the top of the main menu. As the event continues, new quests will unlock periodically over the next few days, giving you more power levels needed to unlock the Dragon Ball rewards. Here are all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests you can complete:

Warmup

Open two Capsule Corp capsules (Stage 1)

Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in five different matches (Stage 2)

Visit a familiar training location

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine

Destroy 100 objects with a Kamehameha

Travel 1,500 meters while riding a Nimbus Cloud

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

Sparring Practice

Join a Versus Battle in two different matches (Stage 1)

Join a Versus Battle in five different matches (Stage 2)

Join a Versus Battle in ten different matches (Stage 3)

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in three different matches

Deal 300 damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha

Win a Versus Battle (Stage 1)

Win three Versus Battles (Stage 2)

Destroy couches or beds

Emote at the Rave Cave

Upcoming quests

Open Capsule Corp capsules

Sprint distance in a Versus Battle

Damage opponents with a grenade in a Versus Battle

Push giant boulders or timber pine logs

Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a small car

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi-truck

Damage opponents within a single match

Damage opponents within a single match

Damage opponents within a single match

Throw a cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss

Eliminate opponents

Complete the mushroom obstacle course

Complete the Desert time trial

Deal damage to opponents while sliding

Deal damage to opponents while airborne

Deal damage to opponents within five seconds after sprinting

Deal damage to opponents within five seconds of mantling

Hit an opponent within three seconds of dashing with a Zero Point fish

Use a zipline

Jump while swimming

Survive storm phases

Gain 150 shields in different matches

Open a Capsule Corp capsule and finish in the top 10

Land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to the highest point in Shifty Shafts

Travel 500 meters on foot in a single match

Swim in icy water

Collect capsules in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Eat a vegetable and a fruit

Travel distance while sprinting

Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island (1778-3092-2541)

Hit headshots while aiming down sights

Damage a player from 75 or more meters with scoped weapons

Damage a player with the Kamehameha before landing from the Nimbus Cloud

Collect a rare or better item from the ground within three seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

Travel distance in a vehicle on asphalt

Swing from five different trees without landing with the Grapple Glove

Mark a DMR, an SMG and a pistol

Deal damage to opponents with a sniper rifle

Regain health while resting in a tent

Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash

Get toasty by a campfire and regain health

Go fishin’ at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing

Restore health by eating fish or meat during or after a Versus Battle

Use a fishing rod to ride a Loot Shark

Thank the bus driver and finish top 25

Search ice machines or coolers

Fortnite Dragon Ball quest rewards

For completing the Power Unleashed quests, you’ll raise your power level to well over 9,000 and collect all of the Dragon Balls to get a whole bunch of free cosmetic items, even if there are sadly no skins. Here are all of the Dragon Ball quest rewards:

Smiling Goku emoticon – power level 10 million

– power level 10 million Level up for Battle Pass – power level 20 million

– power level 20 million Fusion! spray – power level 30 million

– power level 30 million Dragon Radar back bling – power level 40 million

– power level 40 million Level up for Battle Pass – power level 50 million

– power level 50 million Bulma’s wink emoticon – power level 60 million

– power level 60 million Level up for Battle Pass – power level 70 million

– power level 70 million Boosting Ki emote – power level 80 million

– power level 80 million Level up for Battle Pass – power level 90 million

– power level 90 million Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray – power level 100 million

– power level 100 million Level up for Battle Pass – power level 110 million

– power level 110 million Charging Up emote – power level 120 million

– power level 120 million Shenron Glider – collect all seven Dragon Balls

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Those are all of the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests. The new Dragon Ball Super collab is not the only event currently happening in Chapter 3, Season 3. We’re here to help if you still haven’t opened the secret door to complete the Indiana Jones quests or defeated Darth Vader in combat.