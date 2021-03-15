Devs confirm Fortnite Season 6 release time and “larger than normal” patch size

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release time has been confirmed, so we can start the countdown to the next big step in the game’s ongoing story. Developer Epic has revealed that the new season will launch at midnight tonight, and that you should prepare yourself for a “larger than normal” patch size.

Downtime for Fortnite Season 6 will begin March 15 at 9:00PM PDT, or March 16 at 12:00AM EDT / 4:00AM GMT. Downtime typically lasts a handful of hours, and during that period you’ll be able to download the new patch. “During downtime, patch rollout times will vary per platform,” Epic says on Twitter, “but downtime for ALL platforms will end at the same time.”

Whenever you log in for Season 6, you’ll play through a “solo experience” featuring Agent Jonesy – there’s no season-ending live event this time, so you don’t have to worry about missing anything. The story cinematic for the new season will hit YouTube at launch, too, so if you aren’t able to play right away you can still catch it there.

Epic’s provided only the tiniest of teasers for what to expect from the new season, so we’ll be going into this one pretty much fresh.

