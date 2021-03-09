Fortnite Season 6 adds a single-player “experience”

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is set to launch in a week’s time, and as always, there’s going to be a big event to kickstart the new season’s story. This time, though, it won’t be a missable live event. Instead, you’re going to be able to take on the Zero Crisis Finale whenever is convenient for you, and it’s going to be a single-player event.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date is set for March 16. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale,” Epic says in its announcement. “The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it. Don’t worry, the Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience and you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season.”

If you do want to get the live experience, there will be some sort of official stream to mark the occasion – plus I’m sure basically everyone on Twitch will be streaming the second Season 6 goes live. In the meantime, Epic recommends you spend all your Fortnite gold bars, as your inventory will be reset at the end of the season.

Fortnite is one of the biggest multiplayer games out there, and while you can take on other players solo, pretty much every mode and event requires you to interact with other people, and that includes the story-driven moments that close out every season. That gives you a shared experience, sure, but it also means that some weird bananaman might block your view of Galactus destroying the world.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone! Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Maybe splitting out these sequences into single-player events that can be experienced at any time is the right way forward. At the very least, it knocks away some of that pesky FOMO pressure.