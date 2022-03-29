Fortnite raises $100 million for Ukraine, adds another charity

Fortnite has now raised $100 million USD for relief efforts in Ukraine. Since the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic has been donating all proceeds from to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the UN World Food Programme, and the UN Refugee Agency, and the company has now added World Central Kitchen to the list of organisations it’s supporting.

All proceeds from real-money purchases in Fortnite will go to support those organisations until April 3. Epic says it’s getting those funds to the supported charities “as quickly as we can. We’re not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed. As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organisations within days.”

Epic’s Fortnite donation effort began on March 20, and by March 21, the company announced that it had raised $36 million. On March 22, the total reached $50 million, and by March 25, the number hit $70 million.

The Ukraine donations have been enough to draw a word of gratitude from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who tweeted “Thank you Epic Games for understanding that people’s lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important for us.”