How to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite? Chapter 2 Season 4 has arrived and with it a whole new set of challenges, a new team HQ, and a new skin to spend weeks of challenges striving towards.

This season is a Marvel crossover, and features all our superhero favourites from Thor to Captain America, and as is the new way with season updates, a brand new skin that you can slowly unlock after weeks of challenges. Previously we’ve been able to unlock the Deadpool and Aquaman skin, and this season you can get your hands on the Wolverine skin in Fortnite by completing weekly challenges. You can find these challenges in the team HQ, where the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Storm, and She-Hulk are sitting around the challenge map ruminating on how to save the world.

As this season progresses, each week a new Wolverine challenge will appear asking you to complete challenges in the Fortnite map. Here’s this week’s challenge, and be sure to check back each week for the next Fortnite Wolverine challenge.

Week 1 Fortnite Wolverine challenge

Investigate the mysterious claw marks

It appears Experiment X has been leaving mysterious claw marks around the Fornite map, specifically Weeping Woods, here are all the locations:

The first claw mark is on a pillar on the bridge in the middle of Weeping Woods

The second claw mark can be found on a tree stump as you head just northwest of the bridge

The third claw mark is located on an RV just outside a cabin to the southeast of Weeping Woods

Although, we have come across more than just these claw marks listed, so there’s a good chance if you’re hanging out in Weeping Woods that you’ll stumble across the mysterious claw marks in Fortnite.