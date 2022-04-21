Wu-Tang is for the children who play Fortnite

Here are two indisputable facts: Wu-Tang is for the children, and many children play Fortnite. Maybe with that in mind, the Wu-Tang Clan coming to Fortnite isn’t so weird, but… okay, no, it’s definitely very weird. A group of Wu-Tang-themed outfits hit Fortnite this week, alongside real life merch based on those outfits.

But hey, don’t take my word for it. Listen to the RZA, who has provided an all time quote for the press release: “Fortnite has been in my household for years. It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous….”

The Wu-Tang gear goes live in the Fortnite item shop on Saturday, April 23 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, or April 24 at 1am BST. You can buy the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. outfits on their own, or grab the Wu Wear bundle, which includes an emoticon, banner, spray, and loading screen. You can also pick up the Wu-Tang is Forever emote, because of course you can.

You can see all those items for yourself on the official site.

