Forza Motorsport 8 will have 500 new cars, and 4K 60FPS graphics

The next game in Xbox’s realistic racing game series, Forza Motorsport 8, has been shown off at the new Xbox Developer_Direct showcase. So we’ve broken down all the new details and gameplay we saw at the showcase for you right here.

We’ve been waiting on Forza Motorsport 8 for quite some time, as Xbox’s flagship racing series has been alternating between the realism racing simulators and the more arcade-y Forza Horizon series for quite a few years, but now we have more details!

There’s so many more realistic graphical improvements, alongside plenty more cars and customisation options too. The game will launch with 20 environments, including five new locations and a South Africa landscape too.

There is also native 4K 60fps, and live ray tracing during races as well. Expect over 500 cards and more new series vehicles too.

Studio wide playtests for Forza Motorsport 8 were being held as early as 2019, with comments from the game’s director highlighting some of what we can expect.

“In reality, [these features] don’t really matter in the larger scheme of things. The overall product, and where we’re going with it, is so vastly a different and an amazing experience,” creative director Chris Esaki said in 2019.

“We experienced our new tyre model, we experienced our new tyre pressure model – we have a new way that heat interacts with the tyre pressure and we actually have dynamic track temperatures affecting this all,” Esaki added. “We have dynamic rubbering in on the track. We have a new atmospheric pressure system that accurately has pressure affecting things like air density, affecting aerodynamics and power, as well as the tyre pressure. We have an entire new suspension system with new suspension modelling.”

