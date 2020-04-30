Get six free games from Twitch Prime this month

Another month is here, and that means it's time for another round of free PC games courtesy of Twitch Prime – and yes, this is also your reminder that Amazon Prime members get the benefits of Twitch's bonus giveaways, too. This is your last chance to get April's free games – you can grab them here – before the newly-revealed May 2020 lineup hits the service.

May's free games include the non-traditional platformer Snake Pass, Swedish DJ tribute Avicii Invector, mental health exploration Fractured Minds, story-driven action platformer Pankapu, dirtbike stuntfest Urban Trial Playground, and a hand-drawn point-and-click adventure called The Little Acre.

As always, everything downloads through the standalone Twitch client. The installs are usually DRM free, so you should be able to play the games if you don't want to make use of yet another taskbar icon. You can link up an existing Amazon Prime membership to your Twitch account and enjoy the benefits of the promotion, and new subscribers can also use a free trial to grab those games.

Twitch Prime also offers a range of other benefits, including bonus items in everything from League of Legends to Destiny 2 and Warframe.

Once again, you can take advantage of those promos here. Check out a big selection of free Steam games if you’re looking for more gratis stuff to fill the weeks ahead.