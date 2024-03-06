2024 is going to be the year of road building. It’s the year of wood chopping, war-making, and new legislation passing. Between Millennia, Ara History Untold, Manor Lords, and a slew of others, there are so many fantastic new strategy games coming that it’s hard to imagine a moment away from the PC. Even when I’m not actively playing, I’m going to be thinking about how to maximize production, or which ocean it’s best to launch an attack from next. Solium Infernum already blew me away. Now, Frostpunk 2 is officially imminently inbound, with a full release date finally set and a vital update on Steam. A sequel to the brutal, snowbound original, and headed to Game Pass on day one, this is set to become one of 2024’s must-plays.

We’ve been waiting for the Frostpunk 2 release date basically since we first played the original. 11 bit studios’ superlative original strategy game finds the harmony between small-scale decision making and high tension. On the surface, the choices you’re making seem everyday and minor. But the repercussions can be enormous. Frostpunk 2 is set to build on all of that with a furious and highly fickle congress, whose wavering opinions must constantly be appeased lest you be ousted from power. Combined with 11 bit’s trademark post-apocalyptic visual style, Frostpunk 2 is shaping up as one of the most compelling new games of the year, and now we finally know when it’s arriving.

The Frostpunk 2 release date is Thursday, July 25. The game will be available on PC Game Pass day one. As of right now, you can also pre-order the Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition, which includes seven-day access to the sandbox mode beta in April, all three DLCs expected to arrive post-launch, a digital novella expanding on the Frostpunk universe, and a digital artbook and soundtrack. You will also be able to play Frostpunk 2 72 hours before its full release. You can pre-order the Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition right here.

