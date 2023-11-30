Frostpunk 2 ramps up the scale of one of PC’s harshest strategy games

Frostpunk 2 sits firmly in its place as one of our most anticipated upcoming releases. The snowy survival sim is the follow-up to one of Steam’s most beautifully punishing strategy games, which itself holds a very worthy 92% positive Steam rating to this day. Now, with a first glimpse at Frostpunk 2 gameplay, we can see just how dramatically the game’s scale has increased, and the team promises more “just around the corner.”

Revealed during the PC Gaming Show, the brief yet tantalizing look at Frostpunk 2 is accompanied by a short message from game directors Jakub Stokalski and Łukasz Juszczyk of 11 Bit Studios about what we can expect from the follow-up to the brutal city-building game.

“As you can clearly see, a lot has changed since the first game,” Stokalski remarks, “especially the scale of our city.” Set 30 years after the first Frostpunk, the sequel will allow you to create specific districts within your city to serve specific needs. They’ll all have to be carefully linked up and integrated with one another, of course, calling upon your management skills more than ever before.

“What remains the same is the harsh post-apocalyptic atmosphere that hopefully will resonate with you once again,” Juszczyk adds, although the team has also said to expect troubles that go beyond just those caused by the neverending frost. Amid the city’s continued expansion, political strife, internal conflicts, and a thirst for power grow as the newest and often most dangerous threats you’ll face.

The teaser we’re shown here is truly that, and it’s agonizingly short – but Stokalski promises, “Stay tuned for more, because the gameplay trailer for Frostpunk 2 is just around the corner.” Based on what we already know and what’s shown here, I can’t wait. Frostpunk 2 is currently set to launch in 2024.

Until then, Frostpunk is 80% off on Steam until Tuesday December 12. That means you can grab the first game and find out what makes it so special for just $5.99 / £4.99, down from its usual asking price of $29.99 / £24.99.

You can also satiate your needs with more of the best strategy games on PC – many of which might be a better-suited getaway during the colder months. You can even branch out and explore further with the best 4X games, if you fancy.

