The other not-E3 press conference returns for Gamescom

Whether E3 happens at all this year remains an open question, but longtime journalist and host Geoff Keighley intends to make sure there’s a whole lot of not-E3 to go around. Keighley already confirmed that Summer Game Fest would return for 2022, and now he’s announced the return of Opening Night Live alongside the first details on this year’s Gamescom.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will broadcast live from Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 23. ONL 2021 included such announcements as the new Saints Row and Marvel Midnight Suns, as well as additional pre-release looks at games like Halo Infinite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It’s safe to expect announcements of a similar scale at this year’s event.

As for Gamescom itself, the live, in-person show will take place in Cologne from August 24 through August 28. Safety measures like “improved admission management, digital queue management, extra-wide aisles, or limited ticket allotments will be implemented,” according to a press release.

We will get our news on upcoming PC games with or without E3.