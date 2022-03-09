Get 67% off NordVPN for two years, plus a free gift

For most of us, online privacy is a huge concern – after all, who wants to do the digital equivalent of taking a shower in a glass house in the middle of the day? If you’re concerned about protecting your data, and want to improve your online security, you can now get two years of NordVPN for 66% off.

We’re sure that you’ve heard of NordVPN before, but for those who haven’t they’re one of the most well-known VPN providers on the market. Not only are they renowned for their speedy VPN service, but they also give users access to ‘split-tunnelling’ which means that you can have your VPN active and running on one window, and inactive in another. This is especially handy for anyone who might be looking to access regional-exclusive content, without having all their devices connected via a foreign server.

Speaking of, NordVPN gives subscribers the opportunity to access the internet via one of 5,308 servers located in 60 different countries around the world. Problem with one of the servers? Good thing there are loads of others to choose from. They even have a kill-switch in place, so even in the rare instant that the VPN goes down (even for one second), there’s absolutely no risk of your data falling into the hands of shady strangers.

At 66% off, that works out as just $3.99 a month and so for less than $100 for the whole two years, you won’t need to worry about your internet privacy for an entire 24 months – and maybe longer. We mentioned above that they’re giving away a free gift and that gift (chosen at random) is either one month, one year, or two years of extra coverage. Potentially, you’re getting VPN access for four years here.

If you want to check out some other VPN bargains, check out our guide to the best VPN deals. Similarly, you might want to take a look at our guide to the best VPN for gaming – our old buddy NordVPN is in there.

