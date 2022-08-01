VPN deals: protect your privacy for less in 2022

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales to find fantastic VPN discounts, so don’t let cost be the reason you aren’t protecting your privacy with a virtual private network. Many reputable VPN providers, such as Surfshark, PureVPN, NordVPN, and more have slashed the prices of their plans, with the cheapest deal working out as little as just $1.39 per month.

The best VPN deals grant you tonnes of neat benefits while using the internet at a fraction of the cost. Not only do they make your internet connection more secure (which is valuable, but not exactly fun), they can also give you access to the region-exclusive features of various online services, and free you up from service provider induced bandwidth restrictions. It’s nice to have two people streaming in the same house where both of them get to enjoy HD picture quality.

For your convenience, we’ve gathered together six VPN deals for you to enjoy. Every service is slightly different, so we’ve given a small overview of what each provider can give you, along with the details of the discounts they’re currently providing.

The best VPN deals are:

CyberGhost : three years + three free months for $2.29 / £1.79 per month

: three years + three free months for $2.29 / £1.79 per month Private Internet Access : two years + two free months for $2.19 / £1.69 per month

: two years + two free months for $2.19 / £1.69 per month Ivacy VPN : five years for $1 per month.

: five years for $1 per month. Surfshark : two years + two free months for $2.30 / £1.79 per month

: two years + two free months for $2.30 / £1.79 per month PureVPN : two years for as little as $1.99 per month

: two years for as little as $1.99 per month Atlas VPN: three years + three free months for $1.83 / £1.35 per month

three years + three free months for $1.83 / £1.35 per month NordVPN : two years for $3.29 / £2.49 per month

: two years for $3.29 / £2.49 per month IPVanish : one year for $3.99 per month

: one year for $3.99 per month PrivadoVPN : one year for $4.99 per month.

: one year for $4.99 per month. VyprVPN: one year for $8.33 / £6.25 per month

1. CyberGhost Deals

With over 7,400 servers available through CyberGhost, including servers specifically dedicated to streaming, this is a broader selection than many other VPNs provide. It allows for up to seven simultaneous connections using its VPN, which will be more than enough for some households.

If you sign up for CyberGhost today, you’ll get over 80% off its three-year plan, with three free months thrown in as an extra bonus. CyberGhost has also decided to do one better than the standard 30 money-back guarantee, instead giving you 45 days to decide whether or not this service is for you.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

2. Private Internet Access deals

Private Internet Access is another fine option for anybody looking to use a VPN to keep themselves safe on the internet. It’s been providing VPN services for over a decade, and with its secure kill switch, no logs policy, and built-in ad blocking, it’s a great option if you’re looking to prioritise your internet security.

Not only that, but thanks to this exclusive deal for PCGamesN readers, you can save a huge chunk of money, too. All you have to do is follow one of our links above and you’ll be directed to a landing page where you can claim this special offer.

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000 servers in 78 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

3. Ivacy VPN deals

If you’re looking to pay a big chunk at once, so that you can keep your internet activity private for a long period of time on a discount rate, then you’re going to want to take a look at Ivacy VPN, a service that is compatible with most major streaming platforms and which boasts an impressive 5,700+ servers across more than 100 countries.

In an exclusive deal for PCGN readers, if you opt for the five year plan, you’ll pay what works out as just $1 per month (less than £1 in the UK). That’s $60 out of the gate, and then not having to worry about VPN costs in the length of time it takes a child to be conceived, born, and start school.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

4. SurfsharK deals

Surfshark is another provider that cover an unlimited number of devices. It can provide a speed of 2x10Gbps per server and could be an ideal choice for anyone looking to protect the internet security of a household full of people who all like to use different online services at the same time.

Right now, Surfshark is offering an extra two months for free to anybody who goes for the two-year plan, and the rates are already pretty good even without that. As with the others, it also offers its users a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you more than enough time to decide whether or not this service is right for you.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

5. PureVPN deals

How can you tell if a VPN provider is true to its word when it says it doesn’t track your online activity? PureVPN understands that you can’t just place your faith blindly and hope for the best, ensuring you’re not trading one data guzzler like your ISP out for another by conducting an annual third-party audit which confirm that PureVPN really isn’t keeping tabs on you, and is truly a no-logs VPN.

As for the service itself, it’s not the fastest provider out there but it’s well-rounded and unblocks almost everything. With an extra three months when you go for its two-year subscription, other discounts at your fingertips, and top-notch customer service via live chat, there’s a lot of value with PureVPN.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 140+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

6. Atlas VPN deals

If you’re looking for a simple VPN that can be used on many different devices for everything from gaming to 4K streaming, Atlas VPN could be just the one for you. Though it has fewer servers than some of its competitors, it covers unlimited devices, which makes it a great option for those who require the benefits of a VPN for a range of different tasks.

Its current deal gives new customers three tasty free months to get you even more value for money. Considering it already has a pretty appealing monthly rate, it’s easy to see why so many people go for this one.

Atlas VPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

7. NordVPN deals

NordVPN is one of the most well-known and highly respected brands in the world, and we’re sure that many of you will have heard of it. It has the proud distinction of officially providing the fastest VPN service currently available. With split-tunnelling support, you can browse the internet locally in one window, while streaming via an international IP in another window. And with a kill switch in place, there’s no risk of your data being exposed, even for a second.

If you sign up to NordVPN today you can get a whopping 68% off its two-year plan. This costs $89 in total, which when broken down is just $3.71 a month. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives you plenty of wiggle room if you want to take it for a spin before making any big commitments.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

8. IPVanish deals

Based in America, IPVanish is another very well-known and respected VPN provider. With split-tunnelling features, you can set different apps to access the internet via different servers and its kill switch ensures that you are protected 100% of the time, even if the VPN goes down.

IPVanish is now offering a generous 65% off its one-year plan. This works out as $3.75 a month and with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’ll have enough time to make sure that it’s the right fit for you before making any commitments.

IPVanish features Locations 1,600+ servers in 52 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

9. PrivadoVPN deals

Based in Switzerland, relative newcomers PrivadoVPN is becoming a big player in the VPN arena. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, it provides a comprehensive service, with dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, meaning that you’ll get the best protection for your preferred platform.

PrivadoVPN is currently offering a sweet discount on its 12 month package. This includes unlimited data, up to ten simultaneous internet connections, and an unlimited number of devices – protecting even the largest of households. Your data remains secure with their zero logging policy and with servers in 59 cities, you don’t need to worry about service outages.

PrivadoVPN features Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

10. VyprVPN deals

Owned by Switzerland-based Golden Frog, VyprVPN is a great choice for your internet security. With a kill switch and over 300,000 IP addresses from over 70 server locations, this is a great all-round VPN service that’s well worth a look.

If you sign up to VyperVPN today, you’ll get a big chunk off its one-year plan. It also has a 30-day money back guarantee for you to lean back on as a safety net, just in case it doesn’t live up to your expectations.

VyprVPN Locations 700+ servers in 70+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 30 Router support Yes

We hope that this has been useful for anybody who’s keen to grab a VPN bargain. Our guide on the best cheap VPN providers might also be handy if you’re working with a tight budget, and our guide on the best VPN service overall will give you our overall top recommendations.