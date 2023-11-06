What are the Gangs of Sherwood system requirements? Regardless of whether you’re planning to play Robin, Friar Tuck, Marian, or Little John, the PC hardware you need to join the Merry Men remains the same. Thankfully, the barrier to entry is low, even if optimal performance comes at a surprisingly high price.

The Gangs of Sherwood minimum requirements are surprisingly light, requiring neither the best graphics card nor processor. For context, the game will run on CPUs as old as the now near-decade old Intel Core i7 4790, so most modern chips should be more than capable.

Similarly, so long as your GPU is more powerful than the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super or AMD Radeon RX 570, you’ll be ready for a bit of co-operative wealth redistribution. However, don’t forget to ensure your system is packing 16GB of RAM, preferably in a dual-channel configuration.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i5 12600K

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Intel Arc A770 Storage 15GB 15GB

Strangely, the Gangs of Sherwood recommended specs are a massive jump from the floor established by the minimum requirements. While not quite the best gaming CPU options around, both the Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X are only a few years old, and may indicate the game is fairly processor intensive.

Things are less demanding on the GPU side of things. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc A770 will provide enough pixel pushing power for an ideal experience. That said, developer Appeal Studios haven’t provided performance expectations.

The Gangs of Sherwood size is probably the easiest specification to meet of the bunch, clocking in at a measly 15GB. There’s no explicit call for the best SSD you have, meaning hard drives shouldn’t be off the table, but installing it on the fastest storage you can is naturally advised.

