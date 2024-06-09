Marcus Fenix and co are back, as Microsoft has finally, officially announced the long-rumored next game in the series. The only thing is, this isn’t Gears 6, it’s Gears of War: E-Day. Set before the events of the Xbox 360 original, you’ll take up arms on the first days that the Locust come to the surface and decimate the world, with the COG the only people able to stop them.

With the iconic notes of Mad World scoring the background, letting us relive one of the medium’s greatest trailers of all time, the gory co-op game series is back. “Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde,” Xbox writes.

That’s correct, this is a prequel to the original Gears of War. So there’s no Lambent, robots, or rebuild of society going on here. Oh no, we’re going to be boots on the ground during the first days of the Locust invasion, and it’s going to be glorious. You can check out the in-engine UE5 trailer below.

There’s no release date for Gears of War: E-Day yet, so it looks like we’ll be waiting a while to squad up as Marcus and Dom once again. Marcus also hits a Locust in the skull with a TV, so there’s that.

