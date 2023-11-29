Gears of War is surely due a comeback. The defining co-op shooter of the ‘00s and the game that gave us the Lancer, one of the greatest weapons of all time, Epic and The Coalition’s cover-based blaster has been in hiding since Gears 5 back in 2019. Recently, Cliff Bleszinski, Gears’ creator, affectionately known as ‘CliffyB,’ shared a small tease about the status of GoW, and Gears of War 6. Now, Bleszinski offers a reminder to publisher Microsoft that he’s still available for the rumored sequel – but also admits that given up hope.

It’s hard to pick a favorite moment from Gears of War. I love the big wave defense section at Adam Fenix’s house in GoW 1, and cutting the Riftworm to bits from the inside in Gears 2. Likewise the whole Anvil Gate section in Gears of War 3 is pretty special, as well as a certain moment when you ‘visit’ the town of Mercy. Of all the co-op games over the years, Epic – and later The Coalition’s – chainsaw-loving shooter remains my number one. And now, creator Cliff Bleszinski makes another nod to GoW 6.

Back in October, Bleszinski said that he “heard a rumor” regarding “the future of the franchise,” and shared a particularly telling GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, Bleszinski makes a public declaration to Microsoft, reminding the publisher he’d still be interested in working on Gears of War 6.

“Gears 6 is trending,” Bleszinski writes. “MS [Microsoft], you have my [number].” In a later post, however, Bleszinski says that, despite repeatedly stating he would potentially return to the series, he has not been approached, and that it is now “time to make jokes.”

“At this point I’m just trolling,” Bleszinski says. “I made it abundantly clear that I’d help but nada. So, time to just make jokes.” Indeed, Bleszinski’s original comment, reminding Microsoft that the company still has his number, is accompanied by a humorous remark. “Maybe I’ll find a way to get a** eating in the Gears franchise,” Bleszinski says.

Nevertheless, if Gears of War 6 is coming, it seems possible that Bleszinski would be available, marking a return to the series that he helped create some 17 years ago. We’ll have to wait and see what – ahem – emerges.

