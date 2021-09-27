Genshin Impact’s Moonlight Merriment event is here

Genshin Impact gets a host of new content every six weeks as part of a new update, though some events are more permanent fixtures in the calendar. This month, for example, we have the Moonchase Festival, which is a time where the people of Liyue come together to enjoy local delicacies every autumn.

Continuing the theme of the Moonchase Festival, we have the Moonlight Merriment event that’s launched today as part of update 2.1. The event runs until October 11 and is split into three stages: Path of Stalwart Stone, Path of Gentle Breezes, and Path of Austere Frost. As each stage begins, more quests and challenges become available.

Doing these quests will eventually open up the Moonlight Seeker challenge, which involves exploring select areas to hunt down collectables like Mystmoon Chests and Moonchase Charms. If you keep at it, you’ll fill up a progress bar in each area, leading to rewards like the Luxurious Sea-Lord weapon and its refinement items. Only one pathway is open right now, but you can find all the Moonchase Charm locations you need right here.

If you fancy giving this a go, you’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 28 and finish the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III and Trulla Chapter: Act I quests. Then speak to Linyang in Liyue Harbor to get started.

