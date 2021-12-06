Genshin Impact’s next event is about saving animals so you can nab them

Genshin Impact is getting a new doodah that lets you capture animals and release them inside your plot of land, which exists inside a teapot, in case you forgot. To earn the Omni-Ubiquity Net, though, you’re going to have to help a detective agency complete its investigation on, well, disappearing animals.

Genshin Impact’s Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event tasks you with helping the Bantan Sango Detective Agency save wee critters by travelling to specific points of interest throughout Teyvat and completing stealth or combat challenges. Your usual rewards of primogems and mora are on up for grabs, though if you complete everything the event has to offer, you’ll unlock a quest that yields the Omni-Ubiquity Net.

The ‘hiding spot’ points of interest involve slipping past canine bunshins by avoiding their field of view. You could engage them in combat, though Mihoyo says it “may not be the wisest option” as they’re pretty capable fighters – they’re also dogs, you animal, so leave them be. The peppy puppers can be stunned by the event-exclusive Ubiquity Net, distracted by fireworks, and temporarily blinded by fog – so you can sneak past them in numerous ways.

The ‘den of thieves’ points of interest are notably less complex – go in, beat up the baddies, save the animals.

Once you’ve completed all the tasks, the Canine Path challenge opens up. While Mihoyo isn’t giving much away on this one, we know it takes place in a rundown house that conceals another realm. You can do this challenge with a friend, but only if they’ve completed it already.

Once the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event ends, you’ll be able to tackle the Omni-Ubiquity Net world quest to unlock the gizmo for yourself. You can use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to capture a selection of small to medium-sized animals and re-create them inside your Serenitea Pot.

The Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event kicks off tomorrow (December 7) and runs to December 20. If you’re curious about the other Genshin Impact events on the horizon, you can follow that link.