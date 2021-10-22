Genshin Impact events – all current and upcoming events

Want to know more about the upcoming Genshin Impact events? A new version of Genshin Impact arrives every six weeks, complete with new characters, quests, and events. It’s difficult to keep track of which events are currently running and if there are any new ones coming soon, so here’s a schedule for all current and upcoming Genshin Impact events.

Genshin Impact has a number of events running simultaneously, and they aren’t just in-game events. When a new Genshin Impact character joins the game, the devs launch a web event at the same time – players learn about the latest characters through an interactive story told through a web browser. The rewards for completing different events range from in-game items like primogems and mora, to real life prizes like mouse mats and plushies.

Just like the Genshin Impact banners, most events are only available for a limited time, so it’s worth participating as soon as you can. New events are usually added to Genshin Impact after an update, but it’s worth keeping an eye out on this page as the devs do like to surprise the community.

GENSHIN IMPACT CURRENT EVENTS

Most Genshin Impact events last around two weeks, but some can be as short as a few days.

Here are the current Genshin Impact events:

Prime Gaming x Genshin Impact: web event – July 16 until January 5

web event – July 16 until January 5 Mystic Repose: in-game battle pass – October 13 until November 22

in-game battle pass – October 13 until November 22 Labyrinth Warriors: in-game event – October 21 until November 15

in-game event – October 21 until November 15 Genshin Impact streamer recruitment event on Twitch : – social event – October 15 until November 4

: – social event – October 15 until November 4 Test Run (Tartaglia, Ningguang, Chongyun, and Yanfei): in-game event – October 13 until November 2

in-game event – October 13 until November 2 Aloy’s Exploration Journal : web event – October 13 until October 27

: web event – October 13 until October 27 Tuned to the World’s Sounds: in-game event – October 13 until October 25

GENSHIN IMPACT UPCOMING EVENTS

Mihoyo host Genshin Impact livestreams before a big update and cover the events coming to the game.

Here are the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.2 events:

Shadow of the Ancients – in-game event

– in-game event Dreams of Bloom – in-game event

– in-game event Ley Line Overflow 2.2 – in-game event

That’s everything you need to know about the current and upcoming Genshin Impact events. Definitely check out our Genshin Impact codes guide if you’re looking to add some primogems and mora to your wallet. It’s also worth reading our Genshin Impact hangouts events guide – fortunately these events stick around permanently, so you can play through them whenever you want.