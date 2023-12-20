Almost seven years after its last major update, Geometry Dash 2.2 has released, seeing the game have an astronomical spike in players on Steam and hit a new concurrent player peak, as loads of free levels, modes, and more arrive for the music platforming game. Players are coming back in droves to Geometry Dash, making it feel like 2013 all over again.

Geometry Dash 2.2 is out now, with the last major update, 2.1, coming to the platformer all the way back in January 2017. There was a minor 2.11 update between the two but that’s almost seven years that players have been waiting for more of the platform game, and it turns out a colossal number of players are now rabidly returning to it.

While 2.2 is available from the App Store, Google Play, and Steam we only have the numbers for Valve’s platform. If these are indicative of the rate at which players are jumping back in though, Geometry Dash is having nothing short of a renaissance.

The newest all-time peak since the update is 88,346 (via SteamDB), with the graph used to show the lifetime player count of Geometry Dash turning into almost a vertical line. A RobTop Games tweet from this morning is also just the clip of Thanos at the end of Avengers Infinity War and the words “check Steam,” and it has over 100,000 likes and climbing, with players already joking about when 2.3 will release.

While I didn’t expect this, it’s certainly a welcome surprise right before the holidays. Geometry Dash 2.2 also comes with a stack of new features like levels, game modes, collectibles, music, graphical improvements, and just a whole lot more for you to sink your teeth into. The patch notes are exhaustive, and players are definitely making the most of it.

The best part is likely the slew of brand new Editor features though, completely overhauling, improving, and adding tools for players to continue using to make their own Geometry Dash levels. There’s even a 200-page fan-built level editor guide for Geometry Dash, so I think with 2.2 there’s going to be enough levels to go around.

