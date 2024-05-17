We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently Sony’s fourth biggest launch on Steam

Ghost of Tsushima has shot past bigger names from Sony to take the number four slot and has even beat its own day one launch numbers.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently Sony's fourth biggest launch on Steam: The main character from Ghost of Tsushima looks at the camera, pain visible in his eyes.
Alex McHugh's Avatar

Published:

Ghost of Tsushima 

The last few weeks have been very chaotic for Sony releases on Steam. There’s been the huge fan reaction to Helldivers 2 PSN account linking and on the more positive side, Ghost of Tsushima has launched and it’s absolutely smashing the player numbers metric.

What’s surprising about how well Ghost of Tsushima is doing on Steam is that it isn’t one of the big names everyone knows. It’s not a household name, yet the open-world game is charging its way up the charts. At the time of writing on the second day after launch, it’s managed to beat its day one numbers, and is still climbing.

To put that in context, Ghost of Tsushima’s player count is currently sitting higher than player peaks on Steam for Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us, Days Gone, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Days Gone. It’s only being beaten by Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, God of War, and of course – Helldivers 2.

In fact right now the game is closing in on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, with only 5,000 players between the two. It’s hard to tell how high Ghost of Tsushima will go, but it’s impressive to see a game that isn’t quite so well known break new ground when coming to PC.

While it may not have a particular amount of name recognition, there is one simple reason why Ghost of Tsushima is doing so well – it’s just a good game. PS4 and PS5 reviews have both been effusive and despite some issues surrounding PSN account requirements, the Steam version is currently sitting on 85% very positive rating.

Add into the mix that this is a game you can complete, it’s not a live service title or something in early access. While there’s nothing wrong with those kinds of experiences, this offers something potentially novel in today’s landscape.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’d like to take a closer look at Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, you can pick it up over on Steam.

Should you want to head elsewhere, our guide to the best RPGs you can play will see you living your best life in another realm, and our best action-adventure games guide will give you all the excitement you’ll need.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Alex is a news writer who's been PC gaming since the IBM Compatible days who was formerly found smashing words into Wargamer, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming. Utterly obsessed with RPG games especially his beloved Morrowind, you'll also find him covering the latest Dead by Daylight updates and diving into everything around The Elder Scrolls Online. When not hunting down news stories, you can find him enthusing wildly about his Warhammer 40k Word Bearers army or trying to write his own fiction.