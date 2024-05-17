The last few weeks have been very chaotic for Sony releases on Steam. There’s been the huge fan reaction to Helldivers 2 PSN account linking and on the more positive side, Ghost of Tsushima has launched and it’s absolutely smashing the player numbers metric.

What’s surprising about how well Ghost of Tsushima is doing on Steam is that it isn’t one of the big names everyone knows. It’s not a household name, yet the open-world game is charging its way up the charts. At the time of writing on the second day after launch, it’s managed to beat its day one numbers, and is still climbing.

To put that in context, Ghost of Tsushima’s player count is currently sitting higher than player peaks on Steam for Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us, Days Gone, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Days Gone. It’s only being beaten by Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, God of War, and of course – Helldivers 2.

In fact right now the game is closing in on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, with only 5,000 players between the two. It’s hard to tell how high Ghost of Tsushima will go, but it’s impressive to see a game that isn’t quite so well known break new ground when coming to PC.

While it may not have a particular amount of name recognition, there is one simple reason why Ghost of Tsushima is doing so well – it’s just a good game. PS4 and PS5 reviews have both been effusive and despite some issues surrounding PSN account requirements, the Steam version is currently sitting on 85% very positive rating.

Add into the mix that this is a game you can complete, it’s not a live service title or something in early access. While there’s nothing wrong with those kinds of experiences, this offers something potentially novel in today’s landscape.

If you’d like to take a closer look at Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, you can pick it up over on Steam.

