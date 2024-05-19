Ghost of Tsushima tops God of War as PlayStation’s biggest PC port yet

Probably the best way to describe Ghost of Tsushima is that it’s a samurai romance. Rather than dig into the particulars of its historical setting, creator Sucker Punch Productions simultaneously flattens and enhances the semi mythological image of the Japanese warrior to create something that has intoxicated players looking for an open world game that creates a kind of platonic ideal of the samurai game. The success of Ghost of Tsushima, originally launched on PlayStation back in 2022, has continued with its recent PC version, which, just now, has gone on to beat out games like God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part 1, and Spider-Man as the most popular single player PlayStation PC game to date.

Ghost of Tsushima hit Steam on Thursday May 16, bringing the action-adventure game to PC with its Director’s Cut edition. In just a few days, it’s managed to become a massive success, with its Steam player count bounding past other games ported to PC by PlayStation.

While Helldivers 2 remains the biggest hit PlayStation has launched on PC to date, having reached a peak of 458,709 active players, Ghost of Tsushima has outperformed games that, unlike Helldivers 2, were ported to PC after coming out earlier on PlayStation consoles.

At the time of writing, Ghost of Tsushima has hit a peak of 75,065 concurrent players, edging past God of War’s 73,529 players and Marvel’s Spider-Man’s 66,436 peak. Below this top three are Horizon Zero Dawn with a 56,557 player peak, Horizon Forbidden West at 40,462 players, and The Last of Us Part 1 at 36,496 players.

