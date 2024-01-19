2023’s best action game is getting a slick new roguelike upgrade

Ghostrunner 2, already the best action game of 2023, is about to get even better. To coincide with the Chinese New Year, developer One More Level is delivering the free Year of the Dragon update, which adds extra roguelike challenges alongside a Chinese voiceover option.

What could be better than sword-slashing first-person thriller Ghostrunner 2? Ghostrunner 3, of course. But, while we wait for that dream to come true, Ghostrunner 2’s superb roguelike mode has some great new addition. One More Level is updating the action hit in order to make an amazing game – one that we called a GOTY contender in our Ghostrunner 2 review – even better. To coincide with the Chinese Near Year, the game will be getting a Year of the Dragon update, all the reason you need to return to Dharma City.

Ghostrunner 2 lets you roam around as a futuristic cyber-ninja, slashing, leaping, wall-running, and even riding your way around a cyberpunk metropolis. Part of that experience is the roguelike Roguerunner.exe mode and with this new update, you’ll be able to test your mettle against a host of extra challenges.

The Year of the Dragon update adds new encounters, more parkour elements, and extra challenges that will require mastery of your protagonist’s wingsuit. In short, no matter how good you think you are, things are about to get tougher.

But the Year of the Dragon update isn’t all about plummeting to your doom. There’ll be a brand-new feature, which, in line with the game’s Blade Runner-style aesthetic, lets you play the game with a Chinese-language voice over.

Both those additions are free, but there’s a cosmetic pack, priced at $4.99 / £3.99 that adds three dragon-theme sword skins, three hand skins, and a new motorcycle skin. If you dig dragons, this pack could be worth your money.

The Ghostrunner 2 Year of the Dragon release date is set for Thursday February 8. Ghostrunner 2 will also be up to 50% off between January 22 and February 28.

