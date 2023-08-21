The Ghostrunner 2 release date unleashes ninjas and Akira bikes soon

The cyberpunk ninja parkour game Ghostrunner 2 finally has a release date, and it's not that long of a wait at all for fans of fast-paced FPS games..

Ghostrunner 2 release date

Published:

Ghostrunner 2

The Ghostrunner 2 release date has finally been announced, as the sequel to the cyberpunk parkour FPS game comes to all platforms in just a couple of months. With a presence at Gamescom 2023 and a whole host of new mechanics, Ghostrunner 2 is shaping up to be a great movement FPS-style game.

That’s right, Ghostrunner 2 comes to PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG alongside Xbox Series X, S, and PS5 on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

If, like me, you’re a fan of movement shooters like Severed Steel and Titanfall, the FPS sword combat of Ghostrunner 2 and its predecessor are definitely for you.

YouTube Thumbnail

There are multiple editions too, so here’s what you’re woking with:

• Base Edition ($39.99 / £34.99, Digital and Physical) – Digital and physical preorders get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins
• Deluxe Edition ($49.99 / £44.99, Digital) – Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username
• Brutal Edition ($69.99 / £64.99, Digital) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with 48-hours of early access starting Tuesday, October 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Season Pass (worth £14.99, featuring a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs), Animated Skin (Sword/Hand), and Motorcycle Skin

We gave the original Ghostrunner eight out of ten, saying that it “never lets you settle.

“Its main story is a breathless, adrenaline-fuelled race to the top of the tower. There are collectibles to hunt down and endless appeal for speedrunners who want to master every level like a racing circuit, but Ghostrunner left me spent and totally satisfied – six hours of slicing through nondescript cyberpunk goons to nosebleed techno will do that to you. Ghostrunner’s smart level design and rich array of enemies are a joy to blitz through, but it’s all underpinned by some of the slickest parkour mechanics of any game. Ever.”

If you want even more like Ghostrunner 2 we’ve got you covered with the best ninja games currently available on PC, alongside the very best cyberpunk games you can play right now as well.

From Starfield to Cyberpunk 2077, Will loves getting lost in immersive worlds. A former news writer for NME Gaming, he'll take anything you throw at him, especially roguelikes.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.