2023’s secret game of the year is finally going cheap ahead of new DLC

While the world fell head over heels in love with Astarion and Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, or uncovered demonic mysteries in Alan Wake 2, I was surfing the concrete of Dharma City in Ghostrunner 2. The sequel I never knew I needed, One More Level’s high octane parkour adventure was my game of the year for 2023, and it’s currently 50% off.

The bass thunders through your headphones, infectious and enticing. Dharma City glows in various shades of neon, a blueish hue bathing the bloodstained streets. Forget Cyberpunk 2077, this is Ghostrunner 2, the best cyberpunk game ever made.

You are Jack, the titular Ghostrunner, and your mission is to stomp out a new evil, Mitra, and his bizarre cybernetic cult of worshipers. Yes, you’re taking on a cybernetic God, and yes, it’s as epic as it sounds.

My Ghostrunner 2 review awarded the game a 9/10, with the Rahu The Avatar boss fight potentially being one of my favorite combat instances ever. If you don’t believe me, though, it was also nominated for best action game at the 2023 Game Awards – a nomination it truly deserved.

There’s hacking, slashing, and even motorbikes in Ghostrunner 2, as well as a more cohesive story and a centralized hub area. It takes all of the things you loved about Ghostrunner and Project: Hel, and makes them even better. And the music, man, don’t even get me started.

It’s also just about to receive the new Dragon upgrade pack on February 8, which includes a full Chinese voiceover option, a swathe of new encounters and challenges, and, of course, some slick new dragon-themed looks.

As part of the Pirates vs Ninjas fest, you can get the Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition on Steam for 50% off, bringing it down to $34.99 / £29.99. In addition to the base game, you’ll get new cosmetics for your trusty motorbike and katana (and your hand by proxy), as well as access to the Ghostrunner season pass, which contains an extra game mode and a whole lot of cosmetics.

But, while you’re there, you may as well grab the first Ghostrunner, too – after all, it’s only $8.99 / £7.49. The first game’s DLC (and my all-time favorite Ghostrunner campaign) Project: HEL is also 35% off, sitting at $9.74 / £8.11. The offer only runs until Monday January 29, though, so make sure you act fast – speed, after all, is the very essence of Ghostrunner.

