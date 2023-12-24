Bethesda’s most underrated open-world game is free for 24 hours

Ghostwire Tokyo, the Bethesda-published open-world action game developed by Tango Gameworks, is free to download and keep forever for the next 24 hours. If you’re unfamiliar with this one, it whisks you away on a first-person action-horror adventure through the spirit-filled streets of Tokyo as you gradually amass an arsenal of Doctor Strange-like magic.

From now until tomorrow, December 25, 8am PT, you can grab Ghostwire Tokyo for free from over on the Epic Games Store, which I’d heartily recommend doing. While it sort of came and went without much fanfare during its March 2022 launch, the horror game has just enough strangeness going on to sit above your average open-world RPG-lite. It’s well worth playing for its flashy combat and creepy, yet charming, vibes.

Our 7/10 Ghostwire Tokyo review praised the open-world game‘s atmosphere and combat, saying its “main story soon falls into repetition, and its side content is bloated with busywork, but exploring and fighting your way through Tango’s eerie, detailed rendition of Shibuya is where Ghostwire Tokyo shines.”

So head on over to the Epic Games Store now and grab it for free while you can from the official Ghostwire Tokyo store page.

