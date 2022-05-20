Project Stealth Gigabyte Aorus gaming PC bids goodbye to wires

Having to manage cables in a way that doesn’t ultimately ruin the aesthetic of our gaming PC is a struggle many of us are all too familiar with, especially with the amount of tempered glass side panels found on today’s best PC cases. Gigabyte Aorus believes it may have a solution to this problem, with a remedy dubbed ‘Project Stealth’.

This newly announced gaming PC doesn’t look too different at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that nearly all the system’s cables are absent. Gigabyte Aorus has accomplished this feat by moving all the motherboard’s headers to the rear, even managing to relocate the PCIe power connectors of the GPU too.

The end result is undeniably gorgeous to look at, but Project Stealth has more to it than its looks. The rig boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and a Z690 Aorus Elite motherboard which is perfectly suited for the best gaming CPUs from the 12th Gen Intel Core line up, all of which sit together nicely in an Aorus C300 case.

Check out the video showcase for Project Stealth here:

Gigabyte Aorus hasn’t said how much Project Stealth will cost to buy as a prebuilt system or as a DIY kit, but the company says it’s available to buy from retailers from today.