Gigabyte Aorus MO34WQC2 preview – a 34in ultrawide, 240Hz OLED

The Gigabyte Aorus MO34WQC2 is one of several new 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitors to be arriving in 2024, after a whole load of them were announced at CES 2024. This Gigabyte one goes to 240Hz and packs in a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, plus it includes KVM functionality, so you can connect the screen, keyboard and mouse to multiple devices and have all three switch which device is being connected.

On show at CES 2024, we got some brief hands-on time with the panel to see how it holds up and find out if it’s set to be a best gaming monitor contender when it becomes available later in the year.

In terms of styling, the MO34WQC2 is a bit on the dull side. It has quite a chunky lower frame chin and similarly hefty stand, with both parts being finished in a particularly underwhelming-looking black plastic. There’s just very little finesse to the externals of this panel.

However, the stand offers height, rotation and tile adjustment and the aforementioned connectivity is decent. We didn’t get a chance to see the KVM switching in action but believe it’s available when using a USB-C connection, even though a USB-C input isn’t listed on the display’s inputs. Otherwise, you get two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1.

The former is an older standard than some displays but is ample for the 3,440 x 1,440@240Hz bandwidth required by this panel. Meanwhile, the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 means you’ll be able to hit the same figures over HDMI, even if consoles can’t output at such a high frame rate.

The resolution here is the same as most existing 34-inch ultrawide panel and it’s an ideal balance of sharpness and screen size, with a 110 pixels per inch pixel density. However, because of the slightly odd sub-pixel arrangement – the combination of red, green,and blue dots that makes up each pixel – of many OLED panels, this panel isn’t as clear as existing LCD gaming monitors with the same resolution/screen size. It won’t matter for gaming and video but text can look fuzzy, so it’s not great for desktop work.

We don’t yet have a price or exact release date for the MO34WQC2 but would expect it to arrive in the next couple of months are retail for around $800.

