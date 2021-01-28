Glitchpunk is a cyberpunk take on GTA 2, gets a Steam demo next week

Cyberpunk games are particularly on-trend right now, as you may have noticed. The neon aesthetic has always snared people, but Cyberpunk 2077 has brought about heaps of new genre titles in a big way. One of the latest is Glitchpunk, an upcoming retro take on the formula that features top-down action and will put you in mind of Grand Theft Auto 2.

You play as a glitching android fighting against their programming and striking out at the oppressive governments and megacorps of a neon, dystopian future. So far, so cyberpunk. The story itself can unfold in several ways and aims to tackle transhumanism, xenophobia, and religion.

You’ll come across four cities on your travels. One of them is described as the desert remains of the USA, whereas another is “cyberpunk Soviet Russia in a post-nuclear winter”. There is plenty for you to do to keep yourself busy. There are oodles of weapons to use and cars to snag, as is the GTA way. You can also hack various bystanders and devices to help you get creative while causing chaos.

If you do try to burn a city down, though, it won’t go unnoticed. Glitchpunk borrows from Grand Theft Auto’s wanted system and has up to ten levels of police chases. You can check out the trailer below:

If this sounds like your thing, you can play a demo of Glitchpunk when Steam’s Game Festival returns next week. If you want to check out more Cyberpunk games, you know where to click.