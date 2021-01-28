Steam’s Game Festival returns next week with “over 500” free game demos to try

The Steam Game Festival returns next week, which means there’s about to be a ton of new and free PC game demos to sink your gnashers into. Valve has unveiled details – in the form of a bunch of genre-specific trailers – highlighting some of the “over 500” demos on offer during the event, and there are plenty of RPG games, action-adventure games, horror games, strategy games, and – well, you get the idea. Oh, so many demos.

The Steam Game Festival February 2021 edition kicks off next week on February 3 at 18:00 GMT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT, bringing “over 500 demos across multiple genres, plus developer-hosted livestreams and chats”, as Valve announces in a press release. In the action category, the studio announces there will be demos for Almighty: Kill Your Gods, Bloodroots, Graven, Steel Assault, and Kingshunt among others, all of which you can take a peep at below.

RPG demos featured include No Place For Bravery – a 2D top-down RPG that sees “an old and ambitious warrior roam … a vicious war-torn world in search of his lost daughter” – as well as SNES-style JRPG 8-Bit Adventures 2 and multiplayer RPG-survival game Frozen Flame. Oh, and Unsouled, The Last Spell, and Trial of Ayash, too. Phew!

To check out the other demos hitting the Steam festival, you can check out the adventure, horror, platformer, puzzler, sports and racing, strategy, and VR preview trailers at those links. You can find the action one here:

And the RPG preview here:

“The Steam Game Festival will livestream its own show on the event page and Twitch for the first day of the festival, featuring a select group of demos,” Valve explains, so be sure to head to the Steam Game Festival page here when the event goes live to see what’s on.