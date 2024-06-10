Grab Thief’s greatest successor for just $2 before it’s even out

Like Summer Game Fest, the Future Games Show delivered lots of tantalizing trailers for the likes of Goat Simulator 3’s new DLC and Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2. To keep you occupied while you eagerly await their release, Humble has launched the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Discovery bundle, which features seven great games at an 89% discount, including Thief successor Gloomwood and the excellent En Garde.

Gloomwood is a game that’s still in Steam Early Access, so it’s surprising to see it receive such a huge reduction so early. The gameplay is a beautiful combination of Thief and Dishonored, and its world has a delightful steampunk flavor to it. Though it’s not yet on our list of the best FPS games or the best horror games, I have a feeling it’ll be on both once it’s done cooking.

You’re also getting the action-adventure game En Garde, which our review describes as “the year’s funniest game… with an engaging combat system that defies easy soulslike comparisons.”

Here’s a list of everything the bundle has to offer, all at what works out as just $2.14 (£1.68) each and $15 (£11.79) for the lot:

Gloomwood

American Arcadia

Ship of Fools

Lost in Play

En Garde

Deliver Us Mars

The Entropy Centre

Do note that this bundle is only available until Thursday, June 27, 2024, so be sure to snap it up before then.

Unlike some other Humble Bundles, this bundle supports not one but two charities. The first is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for its 170 member hospitals, and It Gets Better, which works to support LGBTQ+ kids.

