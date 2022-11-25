The Goat Simulator 3 Curator street art locations mean you need to tear down street art, which is definitely a definite faux pas, but thankfully, Pilgor is not only a master of mischief but also a supporter of the arts. In the Curator mission, players are tasked with rescuing the local street art scene using a spray painting hat and some detective work.

While it may not quite put you on the level of Da Vinci, finding all of the Goat Simulator 3 Curator street art locations is necessary if you want to 100% complete the game. This guide will help you find all of the objectives in Goat Simulator 3’s Curator Street Art quest so you can complete the mission and reap the rewards in the open world game.

Where to find the Curator quest

To find the Curator quest in Goat Simulator 3, you need to sync with the Goat Tower in the Downtown area. This tower is found at the top left edge of the game map, right before the bridge leading to the island with the large golden statue. All of the art for this quest is in the Downtown area, so unlocking the map will make it easier to use this guide.

The quest is located in an industrial car park southeast of the Downtown Goat Tower. Look for a black building boasting a yellow-trimmed sign with Doretto’s written on it. Directly opposite that building is some scaffolding to climb. This is the starting point of the quest.

It’s worth noting that while the immediate area has a lot of spray-painted art, the art relevant to the quest is denoted by a grey circle with a spray bottle inside.

All Curator street art locations

Here are all the locations you need to find if you want to complete the Curator quest:

Hummingbird

Right as you are given the headgear at the start of the quest, there is an NPC washing off a hummingbird painted on the bricks directly in front of you. Equip the gear if you haven’t already, and tap the ability button. After a brief spray bottle sound, the art in front of you will be transformed, and Pilgor will have saved their first piece of street art.

Sheep

The second piece is found by warping to the Downtown Goat Tower and heading southeast to a red-bricked building. As you get closer, you’ll find a metal fence on the side, creating a bridge. You want to wall run up the wall directly in front of this. Here you will find a mural of a sheep being taken down by an NPC. Once again, it’s time to hold the ability button and update this aged piece with some Pilgor flair.

Flower

The third art piece is located around the corner from the Times Square dupe in the middle of Downtown. Facing away from the giant hand, take a left at the first turn to a brick building on the corner. Use the wall-run skill to climb up the metal grating, and there will be a spray painted flower in need of some TLC.

Botticelli’s Venus

The fourth and final piece to restore is located to the right of the Times Square recreation, above the storefront marked Tellus. Using the steaming manhole cover next to the bus stop, you can be boosted on top of the storefront to the grating in front of the shooting star-emblazoned Tellus Plaza sign. Turn left behind the sign and follow the path to a ventilation pipe. Turn right here, and you will find a zoomed-in version of Botticelli’s Venus. Tap the ability button to complete the mission.

Now you've completed the Curator quest, make sure you've also wrapped up the Goat Simulator 3 Imperial Mausoleum and Goat Simulator 3 Bigfoot Sighted quests for some sweet rewards.