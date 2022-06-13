Goat Simulator 3 system requirements aren’t ridiculous, but you’ll want to revamp your rig’s RAM to cause chaos at recommended settings. The slapstick sandbox comedy game’s specs might also put older gaming PC builds to the test, especially if you haven’t upgraded your graphics card in a while.

According to Coffee Stain’s Goat Simulator 3 system requirements, you’ll need a GPU on par with the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti to boot into the bonkers open-world game. If you’d rather play the game with higher settings, the developer recommends using a GTX 1070 – a card that wields 8GB VRAM.

In terms of memory, your gaming PC will need at least 8GB to run Goat Simulator 3, but you’ll need 16GB to enjoy the game at its best. While Coffee Stain’s recommendations are noticeably lofty, they’re also a testament to the fact that modern games require more RAM than ever before, especially if they contain a particularly large open world. So, you might want to consider getting ahead of the curve by investing in the best gaming RAM, as upcoming blockbusters like Starfield will likely need it.

Here are the Goat Simulator 3 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4690K Intel Core i5-9400F RAM 8GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

It’s worth noting that if you’re looking for Goat Simulator 2 system requirements, you should quit while you’re ahead, as the game doesn’t exist. Thankfully, it looks like we won’t need the spoof sequel anyway, as Goat Simulator 3 promises chaotic co-op gameplay that takes the original’s parody premise to a whole new level.

Take the Goat Simulator 3 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Goat Simulator 3?