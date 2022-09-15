Twitch streamer Asmongold is in God of War Ragnarok (kind of)

An uncanny resemblance to Twitch streamer Asmongold has shown up in God of War Ragnarok’s newest trailer. The action-adventure game was shown off at Sony’s State of Play event, with the popular streamer’s company, OTK, making the connection on Twitter to waves of approval and even some plans to recreate the image from other World of Warcraft streamers.

In the God of War Ragnarok trailer, we see Kratos coming face to face with the Norse god of war himself – Tyr. The differences between the two violent deities are, at least visually, quite stark, with Tyr sporting long, matted hair and a not-so-buff physique. The trailer shows Kratos freeing Tyr from his imprisonment by severing the ties that bound him with his Blades of Chaos.

It’s after this prison break that we see the two gods embrace, and where the similarities to Asmongold are brought to light. OTK (a streaming organization owned by Asmongold) posted a screenshot of the interaction with the caption: “Sometimes even a God of War needs to consult a Literal God”, to which Asmongold himself replied: “Oh god, this is going to happen again”.

Another popular World of Warcraft streamer, Bajheera, commented below: “We need to recreate this”. With his shaved head a thick beard, it would seem to be a perfect fit for the two. Bajheera then posted his own version of the image: “When me and Asmongold met at Blizzcon”.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that God of War has crossed over into the real world, with a Bob Ross x God of War cosplay doing the rounds not long ago – Bob of War? Let’s also not forget about the modders, who have recently pitted Master Chief against Doom Guy to decide once and for all; who’s the hardest helmeted man of all time.