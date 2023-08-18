Nier Automata’s 2B is coming to one of the most X-rated games ever

Nier Automata‘s 2B is one of my favorite videogame protagonists of all time. Silent but deadly and, honestly, drop-dead gorgeous, the anime game‘s robotic leading lady has become quite the hot commodity. She’s been in Rainbow Six Siege, and now she’s coming to Goddess of Victory: Nikke in an all-new Nier Automata crossover event – and yes, there’s a reason Nikke rings a bell.

If your Spidey-Senses are tingling at the mention of Nikke, that’s because it’s the game that spawned that advert. If you don’t know which commercial I refer to, allow me to break it down as politely as I can.

A young boy is at a birthday party that he clearly isn’t interested in. Instead of partaking in the festivities, he pulls out Goddess of Victory: Nikke on mobile, and is… entranced by the game’s hyper-sexualization, shall we say. He’s interrupted by one of the party’s younger guests, but then proceeds to see a vision of the Nikke characters twerking, much to his delight.

As you can imagine, the video was incredibly controversial and was quickly taken down with an apology, but that hasn’t stopped Nikke from becoming quite the sensation – especially because it’s now on PC.

But onto the Nier collab (phew). There’s obviously a lot of thematic parallels with the two games, so while this crossover probably isn’t the most surprising, it does look absolutely amazing.

“Guns and blades, survival and extinction. NIKKE and YoRHa squad, the last hope of mankind, assemble!” reads the official tweet, showcasing a YoRHa Type A No.2 (from behind, of course) looking skyward in what appears to be a ruined building.

We don’t see much beyond that, but the still at the end does show 2B standing on the roof of a crumbling skyscraper, weapon in hand and eyes focused on a mysterious black orb that appears to be pulling debris towards it.

The trailer fades out to reveal the Goddess of Victory: Nikke X Nier crossover’s official release date, which is set for Friday, September 1.

Given I’ve just finished watching the new Nier anime, this is exactly what I needed. I can’t wait to dive into a new adventure as both 2B and No. 2 – those machines won’t know what hit them.

