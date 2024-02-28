After spending years working on one of videogames’ top dark fantasy series, you might think that former The Witcher 3 producer Stan Just and the studio he founded, Covenant, would be tired of creating grimy, folklore-inspired worlds. This didn’t turn out to be the case. The first game to come out from Covenant was last year’s Gord, a strategy and adventure hybrid, not unlike Frostpunk, that debuted another spin on Slavic mythology and fictional, early Medieval Era inspired hardship. Now, though the base game has only been out for less than a year, there’s a massive new DLC expansion available now.

The DLC in question is called The Alliance, and it promises plenty more to do in Gord. The dark fantasy game‘s expansion will come with five new campaign missions that are estimated to provide about ten hours of play, two new environments to explore, three new Horrors to meet within them, and a new monster-taming system. These new features should help both to bulk up what already worked in the original game but also add new wrinkles to its existing systems for those who play The Alliance.

To celebrate Gord – The Alliance’s launch, the game is currently on sale for 50% off or $17.49/ £14.99 on Steam. The Alliance is available separately for $11.99/ £11.99 . Gord also has a demo that you can check out for yourself right here.

