GTA Trilogy is so broken Rockstar is relisting the originals – but not on Steam

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is out, and while I hate to put too many qualitative statements about a game here in a news story, there’s no way around it. It’s bad. Rockstar has provided an update on the “unexpected technical issues” plaguing the remastered open-world games. Patches are coming and the originals are getting relisted on PC, but in the meantime, Rockstar asks that you kindly stop harassing the developers.

The original versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas will be relisted on the Rockstar launcher as a bundle “shortly”. If you purchased the new Trilogy – or you pick it up before June 30, 2022 – you will receive this bundle for free. There is no word on whether the games will come back to Steam or other PC storefronts.

A title update is set to launch “in the coming days” for the Trilogy that will “address a number of issues”. Rockstar plans to continue with additional updates until the games “reach the level of quality that they deserve to be”.

Rockstar adds in the announcement: “In the meantime, it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues.”