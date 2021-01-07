GTA 5’s latest craze is roasting Franklin

Franklin Clinton is having a tough time of it. For the past few weeks, GTA 5 players have been taking a scene where he gets roasted by Lamar and chopping and changing it in various ways (thanks, RPS). Regardless of what changes the result is the same: Franklin getting totally mugged off.

At this point, Franklin has been roasted by Optimus Prime, Harry Potter, and a PlayStation 5. The videos typically involve people replacing Lemar’s character model with something and then subbing in some dialogue. A personal favourite of mine involves Woody from Toy Story giving Franklin a talking to before crumbling into a heap on the ground after someone yells that Andy is on the way.

Others have done things differently, though! Someone just modded in 99 more Lemars, which gets a bit tricky as far as available space goes but it does mean Franklin gets 99% more roasted. One creative soul even redid the whole thing in Minecraft, whereas someone else gave it the demake treatment – T-poses and all.

You can catch oodles of them on YouTube, alongside some compilations, but here are some of my favourites I haven’t mentioned. Starting off, we have Skyrim’s guard, who once took an arrow to the knee.

YouTube Thumbnail

All these videos can get a bit tense, so here’s Yakuza’s Kiryu singing a wee song.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re looking to hop online to avoid the silliness, the GTA Online weekly update has arrived, so you can get yourself a Volkswagen Type 1 ‘Beetle’ or rack up some dosh.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

Read More
GTA 5 mods
GTA 6
Buy GTA V

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N