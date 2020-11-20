GTA Online’s next update is the Cayo Perico Heist, out next month

Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA Online‘s next update is called the Cayo Perico Heist, and it’s out December 15, 2020 – not too far away, then! The studio revealed the update on its Newswire, as it so often does.

As Rockstar revealed earlier, this one features a new island and ties into the heist. We now know that it’s called Cayo Perico, and it’s billed as being “one of the most secure private islands in the entire world”. There’s also a new approach to heist design that “features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players”. There will also be new vehicles, tactical weapons, and new social spaces to hang out in – it’s not all about robbing folk, you know? There will also be new guest DJs and radio stations with over 100 new songs to boot. Finally, there will also be a “very large, very versatile, and very heavily armed submarine HQ with plenty of other surprises” – I hope it’ll be more useful than my yacht.

Teases for GTA Online’s next update began ramping up a couple of weeks ago. We first got an in-game text message explaining that the Diamond Casino is still operating despite ongoing construction. You’ll notice one of the side entrances is boarded up if you travel there. Far from unusual, but in the following GTA Online weekly update, players noticed a body had washed up on shore next to a briefcase. Rockstar Games then followed that up with a tease that shows plenty of stills of a new island. Looking back, it’s cool to see where all the teases were leading.

You can catch the trailer below:

Back in July, Rockstar initially revealed GTA Online’s next patch of content would be its “biggest ever” update. Rockstar gave little away, but the studio did say that it had a new take on heists to share and that we’d be getting a new location to bosh about in, which was enough for me, frankly.

