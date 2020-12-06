GTA Online is getting a new nightclub called The Music Locker

It’s probably not a great time to be going to a nightclub in real life, but that’s okay because soon you can head to a new, virtual one in GTA Online instead. Rockstar Games revealed on its Newswire that Los Santos is getting a new underground club called The Music Locker.

The new social space will be located directly underneath The Diamond Casino and will feature sets from real DJs. So far we know that Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax are popping up this month, and Rockstar is revealing more acts soon. You’ll also gain access to a VIP section of the club if you own a penthouse in The Diamond. Rockstar also says that the multiplayer game’s radio stations are getting some TLC. There will be new channels for you to tune into alongside more DJs for your existing favourites. You won’t have to wait long to find out more, either, as additional details will be here “in the coming days”. I’m not sure I’ll budge from Non-Stop Pop FM, but variety is nice.

We had a slight hint this was all happening. Players logged on after a GTA Online weekly update to find the side of the Diamond Casino was boarded up for renovations. If you got up real close to it, you could hear the faint sound of a muffled kick drum.

You can catch the teaser with some bass, bass, bass down below:

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon.

The GTA Cayo Perico heist release date is only two weeks away, so expect to see more updates as we get closer.