GTA Online is getting a lot of new music this week

While GTA Online offers plenty of action-packed highlights, my favourite moments will always be the quieter periods spent driving around listening to radio stations. Grand Theft Auto V is over eight years old, though, so the odd reshuffle or addition of music is always appreciated.

Happily, Rockstar Games is adding a new radio station and updating two more when The Contract lands this week. Motomami will be co-hosted by flamenco pop artist Rosalia and will feature tracks from Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr Fingers, and Aventura. You’re also getting the first single from Rosalia’s upcoming album, tracks from Arca, and an exclusive song from Bad Gyal.

The first old station set for some TLC is Radio Los Santos. You’re getting tracks from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, and Mozzy. There’s also music from Saweetie, Future, Tyler The Creator, Kodak Black, and others. Mike Dean and Schoolboy Q are making special cameos on the station, so expect some bickering or banter. Speaking of Schoolboy Q, you’ll also hear a new single from his upcoming EP Let’s Get It on the station. If you fancy hearing more from the EP, keep an eye out for CircoLoco Records USB collectables.

West Coast Classics, meanwhile, has not forgotten about Dre, which is always lovely. The radio station is getting a “Dre Day” takeover that features some of his tunes with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and Jay-Z.

GTA Online’s The Contract mission has you working with GTA V’s co-protagonist Franklin Clinton to help Dr Dre steal back his music. You’re getting new weapons, vehicles, and a location called The Agency. The update is set to release on December 15.

