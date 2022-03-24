GTA Online weekly update leaves fans underwhelmed

It’s Thursday, folks, and that means it’s time for GTA Online’s weekly update. We didn’t get one last week as GTA V’s Expanded & Enhanced version released. Regular service has resumed, though, so fans are jumping into Los Santos to see what’s new before Rockstar Games posts the official rundown on the Newswire later today.

There are a few things to check out, though it looks like slim pickings this week. The GTA podium vehicle is the Torero, while the GTA prize ride is the Sentinel XS, which you earn by finishing in the top five of two pursuit races. If you’re looking for more dosh, Rockstar is doubling the rewards for the Double Down adversary mode and Martin Madrazo contract missions for the next week. Tipster Tez2 also reports that console players can test ride the Cyclone 2 or get double the experience points and in-game cash on HSW races.

Tez2 also notes that “odd changes” are likely to be reversed soon. The nightclub safe’s capacity is back to 250k on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, though it remains at 210k on PS5 and Xbox Series S. The max payout on specialist contacts is now 75k on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but still 70k elsewhere. The West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos stations are also only playing new songs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Here are the discounts:

30% Off

– Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

– RT3000 ($1,200,500 – $900,375)

– Neon ($1,050,000)

– Reaper ($1,116,500) 25% Off

– Calico GTF ($1,496,250 – $1,122,187)

– ZR350 ($1,211,250 – $908,437) 20% Off

– Comet S2 ($1,502,400 – $1,126,800)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 24, 2022

Not everyone is thrilled. The Sentinel car is already fairly obtainable, though Martin Madrazo’s missions are decent if you want to make some dosh. However, it’s reasonably slim pickings outside of that.

