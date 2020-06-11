GTA 5 podium car: here’s what vehicle you can win in GTA Online for week 45

What is the GTA 5 podium car this week? GTA Online vehicles are expensive things, so we’re happy to take a spin on the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel to get a discount. Winning isn’t guaranteed, sure, but it isn’t out of the question either. Look, we don’t have a problem – leave it alone.

You can spin the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel once a day, and each Podium Car refreshes after seven days on a Thursday. Basically, you have seven shots to get the vehicle of that given week. If you own a Penthouse, you can spin it for free, but if you don’t it’s $500 a spin. Don’t fret if you don’t win, though, as you can win something else. You have a one in 20 chance of getting the podium vehicle, a car discount, or a mystery prize. There’s a four in 20 chance of getting clothes, chips, and cash. Finally, there’s a five in 20 chance of getting RP.

Keeping tabs on the GTA Online podium car can be a bother, though, so we’re going to keep this GTA 5 guide updated so you have somewhere to check back on. On that note, here’s the GTA 5 podium car for this week.

GTA 5 Podium car from June 11 to June 18

The GTA 5 podium car for this week is the Pegassi Torero

This classic sportscar sells for just under $1 million at Legendary Motorsports.

