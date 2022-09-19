GTA 6 leak will not affect development says Rockstar

The GTA 6 leak will not impact development on the sandbox sequel says Rockstar, as it issues an official response after gameplay footage and details for Grand Theft Auto 6 appeared online, appearing to confirm a female protagonist and a Vice City setting.

In a statement published September 19, Rockstar says that it is “extremely disappointed” that details of GTA 6 have been revealed to fans via leaks, but that work on “the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned”. Though there is no news currently regarding a GTA 6 release date, in the wake of the leaks on September 18, there have been concerns that Rockstar may choose to delay the game. This, however, does not seem to be the case.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto” says the GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2 creator. “At this time we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready”.

The GTA 6 leaks may have a negative impact on Rockstar, the leaker themselves, and GTA fans, but players will be likely relieved to hear that development on Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been delayed.

