Grand Theft Auto: Vice City gets a new HD remaster via GTA mod

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City just got a brand new HD remaster, plus extra features like swimming, climbing, and improved traffic, thanks to an ambitious GTA mod that offers a classic experience arguably better than Definitive Edition, and serves as the perfect way to kill time while we wait for Rockstar’s next sandbox game, and the coveted GTA 6 release date.

GTA: Vice City: The Final Remastered Edition is the product of two years’ work by jquaidark, who has successfully compiled a range of pre-existing Vice City mods, as well as their own original tweaks and improvements, into a single, stable release. With HD textures, improved graphics and shaders, added functionality like swimming and climbing, and some additional maps to expand the size of Rockstar’s fictionalised Miami, The Final Remastered Edition attempts to maintain the quality and content of the original 2002 open-world game, but improve and refine all of its core features.

The mod acts as a kind of one-stop compilation pack of what jquaidark has judged to be the best and most vital Vice City mods; serving as a curator, they have collected the mods together, then tested, optimised, and stabilised them so that they all work perfectly in harmony. As well as removing bugs and errors when using different modifications at the same time, this means you can now enhance your Vice City game via a single download, rather than trawling for myriad different mods, and having to manage them to balance their functionality.

GTA: Vice City: The Final Remastered Edition is available for free on Mod DB, and seems like the perfect way to busy yourself as we wait for further news on the GTA 6 release date. You could also check out some of the other best sandbox games, or the best mods for GTA 5, which continues to receive regular updates.