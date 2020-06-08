The best GTA 5 mods

Looking for a list of ridiculous GTA 5 mods? No longer just a few cheats and trainers, the modding scene is now rife with crazy additions, useful tweaks, and big transformations.

If you’re considering adding a few little non-developer-approved improvements to one of the best open-world games, take your pick from our list of the best available.

A word of caution: many of these mods make use of ‘memory hooks’ to enable them to tinker with the fundamentals of the game, and if you try to play GTA Online with them installed, you’ll be swiftly banned on suspicion of cheating. We recommend keeping a separate installation if you want to switch between GTA Online and a modded GTA V single-player experience frequently – definitely back up your game files before making changes. Alternatively, if you’re looking to spice things up in multiplayer, head over to our GTA RP server guide, apply to join a roleplay server as an NPC, and live out your dreams of roaming the streets as a vigilante grandma.

How do I install Grand Theft Auto V mods?

Installing GTA V mods is really simple. You just need to copy the mod files you’ve downloaded into the main GTA V folder. If you’re using the Steam version of the game, this will be probably be:

c:\program files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\Grand Theft Auto V

or similar. If you’re not using the Steam version, you’ll need to find the main game folder with the GTAV.exe file in.

Some of the more complex mods require the installation of additional tools, such as Script Hook V. You’ll need to download Script Hook V, open the .zip folder and find the ‘bin’ folder, and copy and paste the three files into the main Grand Theft Auto V folder. Installation guides for any additional tools, and occasionally full installers, are available on the mod download pages.

These advanced mods aren’t all guaranteed to work harmoniously together – by all means give combining them a shot, but you’ve got the best chance of a successful mod installation when working with the vanilla game as a base. Just in case you weren’t paying attention before – do not try to join GTA Online with a modded game unless you’re a glutton for digital punishment.

Best gta 5 mods

Redux

Feast your eyes upon the beautifully refreshed streets of Los Santos with new weather, skies, and a multitude of lush 4k textures courtesy of GTA V Redux. It’s not just a visual overhaul – Redux also includes tweaks to vehicle handling, a reconfigured police system, improved weapon feel and behaviour, and more sophisticated NPC behaviour.

LSPD First Response

‘It’s like a whole new game’ is a bit of a cliche, but LSPD First Response transforms GTA V into one of the best police games out there. To get started you’ll head to the police station and create a character before heading out onto the mean streets and responding to robberies, dynamic crime events, and car chases. Now you can find out what it’s like to be on the other end of a police chase.

The team behind LSPDFR are also looking to branch out into RDR2 Mods – they’re behind the modding website mod-rdr.com.

World of Variety

World of Variety adds vehicles and assets from GTA Online into single-player GTA V to make the world look and feel more alive and varied – that includes the fancy cars from the latest GTA V DLC.

ATM Robberies & Bank Heists

Satisfy your criminal cravings with ATM Robberies & Bank Heists, perfect for that handy injection of funds when the bank balance gets a little low. This mod lets you steal cash from any of the 47 ATMs or any of the 10 banks, but you’ll need to escape to a safehouse to secure your haul.

Complex Control

This gameplay overhaul mod puts you in the shoes of a procedurally generated Avatar who must battle against NPCs in an ever shrinking map – sound familiar? Inspired by the best battle royale games, and incorporating rogue-lite elements to keep things interesting, Complex Control is an incredibly fun and challenging addition to the game.

GTA Open All Interiors

Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos may be huge, but there’s still plenty of areas closed off to you. Frequently you’ll see huge tourist attractions that look like they’ll be explorable, only to walk up and discover their doors permanently locked. This Open All Interiors mod makes plenty of previously locked buildings explorable, just for a little added authenticity.

GTA Gravity Gun

From the moment Valve put the Gravity Gun in Half-Life 2, manipulating objects in zero-G has been a go-to feature for almost every modding community. This is GTA V’s Gravity Gun mod, and it does exactly what you expect it to. Watch out for hurling cars.

the simpsons springfield Police pack

Police are often associated with fear and keeping order in various unruly towns and cities. But it doesn’t have to be that way. The Simpsons Springfield Police pack replaces the fuzz’s various vintage cars and subs them with the various vehicles you recognise from Springfield. No sign of Chief Wiggum though, sadly.

GTA Basic Needs

Quite honestly, if you’re a PC game and you’re not a survival sim, you’re doing it wrong. At least that’s what the ‘New’ tab on Steam suggests. Make GTA V a survival game by adding some Basic Needs to the game. Having fun is only as important as eating and sleeping, so keep filling your face and taking naps.

GTA Fuel Script V

To add a touch more realism to your urban sandbox, why not make vehicles burn fuel? Before engaging in a wild chase, make sure you’re fuelled up, because running dry with six cops ramming your tail end won’t finish well.

GTA 5 Trucking Missions

One of the PC’s most beloved games is Euro Truck Simulator, proving we somehow adore doing mundane tasks in games for zero pay. Trucking Missions brings the joy of Euro Truck to Los Santos and the surrounding area, which thanks to lax gun laws and the local meth-head population is a far more dangerous/exciting world than the motorways of Europe.

The Red House missions and heists

Grand Theft Auto V isn’t exactly short of missions, but you’ll run out eventually. Thankfully modders are here to keep you well stocked, and The Red House adds more than twenty new missions including assassinations and gang clean-outs to the game, plus a new heist.

GTA Zombies

Everyone else is stuffing zombies in their game, so why not GTA? This mod allows you to fill the streets of Los Santos with crowds of the walking dead for round-based survival. Fend off each successive wave of corpses for bigger and better rewards.

GTA Car Jetpacks

It’s 2020, and we still don’t have flying cars. It’s a problem in the real world, but not in virtual Los Santos, where with a little bit of coding you can stick jetpacks on cars. Ignore traffic queues and get there on time.

GTA RPG

With its heavy story, huge world, and massive length, GTA V is almost an RPG. Don’t settle for almost though; swap genres entirely with this GTA RPG mod. It adds a questing system to the game, a character creator, and even branching dialogue trees. Forget about making big bucks, make big XP instead.

GTA Iron Man armour

There’s absolutely no reason to trundle around Los Santos in a car when you could strap on some exoskeleton armour and blast off into the skies. That’s exactly what you can do with this Iron Man armour. It also comes in handy for gang warfare, since it is equipped with repulsor blasters in the palms and chest. If the war escalates, you could always upgrade to the chunky Hulkbuster variant.

R*enhancer Photorealism

GTA IV’s champion mod was Icenhancer, a graphical mod that made Liberty City look genuinely real. If you’re looking for a similar effect in GTA V, R*enhancer Photorealism is the way to go. It’s a lighting overhaul that adjusts atmospheric effects and works wonders on car reflections. The enhanced weather really adds to the feel.

GTA Funny Vehicles

No one wants to drive normal cars, even if it’s the fastest car in GTA 5. You can do that in real life. Instead, we want to drive a DeLorean DMC-12 time machine, or a Batmobile, or that thing from The Flintstones. Simply copy and paste a few files and you can drive all these cars and more in GTA V.

GTA Better Deformation

Thanks to the fact that no one can drive properly, you spend quite a lot of time involved in car crashes in GTA V. They’re never quite spectacular though; there’s none of those twisted door pillars and engines hanging from torn body work. Better Deformation makes an art form of car destruction, and encourage you to take less good care of your vehicles.

Crime & Police Rebalance and Enhancement

You’ve only got to accidentally clip a cyclist with your wing mirror and suddenly the cops are chasing you down. No one even dialed 911, and you won’t get away with a caution. It’s jail time for you, and you’ll be filled with bullets before the cuffs go on. Some would argue that this is a realistic depiction of US policing, but it certainly isn’t fair gameplay. Crime & Police adjusts the detection system; an NPC has to report your crime first, and you can prevent them from dialing. Enemy accuracy scales with speed, so in a car chase they won’t still hit with pinpoint precision. And silencers are now more effective, allowing you to stealth missions with much more effectiveness. Your wanted level is also more logical; getting a single star won’t have the entire LSPD hunting you down.

Drive GTA 5 Train

How do you drive the train in GTA 5? It won’t stop. It has no feelings. It is a physics-defying metal snake of sorts. Install this script however and you’ll be permitted to hop inside the cabin and take over control of the train. Speed up, slow down. Stop. Go. All of the main train driving options are available to you. Looks a little janky, mind.

GTA 5 Nice Fly

This one lets you fly around like some kind of superb man. You must be wearing a parachute in order for it to work, because safety is paramount.

No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

The amount of effort Rockstar put into designing Los Santos’s seabed is inversely proportional to the effort modders put into naming mods. That said, the “No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod” allows you to edit the game’s sea level to either drain the oceans or flood the city, turning it into either Mad Max or Waterworld, respectively.

GTA 5 Pedestrian Riot

Hearkening back to the old days of Grand Theft Auto 3’s cheat codes, the Pedestrian Riot mod causes all civilians to be aggressive towards you and one another. It also arms them with random weapons, resulting in all kinds of unpredictable madness to unfold. Try climbing to a safe vantage point and watching as the city tears itself apart.

GTA 5 The Army Spawns At Five Stars

In older Grand Theft Auto games, back when Rockstar took themselves only slightly less seriously, the armed forces would arrive to take you down if your murderous rampage went on too long. Grand Theft Auto V ditched this top-tier wanted level, but this mod puts it back in place. Get a five-star notoriety and you’ll be pursued by the nation’s finest. The mod’s pragmatic title sounds weirdly poetic too.

GTA 5 Ragdoll on Demand

Television – that antiquated thing where you passively observe other people doing things – has made a lot of money out of people falling over. Bring the hilarity of candid camera to GTA with the Ragdoll on Demand mod, and you – yes YOU! – can decide the exact moment someone falls over! It even works in cutscenes, meaning you can add a touch of funny to even the most serious gangster-business talks.

GTA 5 Native Trainer

Another trainer, so technically a cheat more than a mod, but Native delves deep into the source code of GTA V to allow you to turn on and off a variety of interesting settings. Fancy enjoying a little low gravity? Simply hit the on button from an in-game menu and easily bunny-hop down the Vinewood hills with huge jumps and little danger to your health. You can even swap out character models and become a cat for the day.

North Yankton GTA

An extension for the Native Trainer, this unlocks the Fargo-like area of North Yankton. This is the area where the game’s prologue takes place, and is inaccesable from Los Santos. So if you fancied heading back there, unlock the boarders with this mod.

GTA Expanded Field Of View

When playing the game in first-person, GTA V’s field of view can feel a little restricted. There is a slider in the camera settings menu that allows you to alter it, but the highest setting is a measly 55 degrees. Modder DrDaxxy has remedied this oversight with a little bit of code that allows you to set your FOV to any value you fancy. You’ll need to edit the fov.txt file to do so, but that little bit of fiddling will mean you can finally see Los Santos with the eyes it was always meant for.

GTA 5 Virtual Reality

If there’s one game world that really needs to be experienced through virtual reality, it’s Los Santos. By using a program called VorpX, the FoV mod above, and the video tutorial below, you can get GTA V running in VR on an Oculus Rift DK 2. It’s a little crude right now, but still allows a functional armchair visit to digital LA.

SweetFX GTA graphics enhancer

Not strictly a custom GTA V mod, SweetFX is a graphics post-processing injector that adds a variety of fancy visual effects to games. It can be used on pretty much anything, but tests on GTA V reveal that it runs pretty much perfectly. The enhanced look removes the washed-out feel the game can sometimes have, providing bolder and deeper colours.

GTA God Mode Trainer

If when you think of mods your brain automatically points in the director of infinite health, ammo, and money, then not only are you a big cheater, but you’ll want to have a look at this trainer mod. Aside from the infinite provisions, you’ll also be able to leave behind the days of walking too slow and reloading guns. And you’ll handily be able to teleport around the map, completely removing the need to drive cars, and thus play half of the game.

GTA OpenIV Tool

If making mods is more your thing, you’ll want to get your hands on OpenIV. It’s the toolset used to access and edit the game files of GTA IV and Max Payne 3, but clever PC gamers have managed to get the program to unpack GTA V. Crack the game open and get scrambling.

GTA Vice City Remastered

This GTA 5 mod brings Vice City into the modern era, with a complete remastering of Vice City from Lunchxbles. You can also add in Tommy Vercetti with a separate mod, to really take a step back into the neon dashed waterfront that captures 80s Florida so well.

And there you go, the best GTA 5 Mods. Once again, do keep in mind that when applying mods a lot of them fiddle with memory allocations, which may well be identified by Rockstar as cheating when it comes to going online. Best stick to singleplayer when using anything non-official. If you fancy mixing things up without fiddling around in folders, see our list of GTA 5 cheats for a list of console commands which will let you bend Los Santos to your will.