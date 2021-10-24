GTFO is leaving early access “later this year” and will raise in price soon

Co-op survival horror title GTFO has been in early access for almost two years, but now developer 10 Chambers has confirmed that the game will leave early access at last. GTFO version 1.0 will launch “later this year” – but make sure to pick it up soon if you haven’t done so already, as it’s getting a price hike on November 1.

10 Chambers promised way back in March 2020 – just four months after the Left 4 Dead-inspired game came out – that GTFO would leave early access in 2021. It’s come very close to breaking that promise, but fortunately the team now confirms that version 1.0 will indeed release in the next couple of months – although it still doesn’t have an exact release date yet.

However, this doesn’t mean 10 Chambers is done with GTFO. The team has provided around 50 expeditions within GTFO’s five Rundowns so far, and narrative director Simon Viklund confirms that “Rundown updates will continue with GTFO in Version 1.0,” hopefully allaying fan concerns.

The GTFO version 1.0 update will include a lot of graphical updates – such as better glass rendering and even a new third-person animation system – as well as a communication wheel and improved matchmaking.

Unfortunately, this also means GTFO will get a price increase, which will occur on November 1 – “several weeks” before the 1.0 release, suggesting the update won’t appear until late November at the earliest. The new price will be $39.99/£34.99, a $5/£5 increase over the current early access price. 10 Chambers suggests there will be a sale next week before the hike, so if you want one of the best co-op games around make sure to pick it up before Halloween.